My Support Was For Osinbajo, Not For Tinubu – Naja’atu Mohammed Speaks

Naja’atu Mohammed, a prominent politician and activist, resigned from his position as Director of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council only recently. She discusses, among other topics, the decision to dumped Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the APC presidential candidate and why the Tinubu/Shettima ticket is a disaster waiting to happen.

Let me explain what actually transpired. First, I did not support Tinubu as a presidential candidate; from day one, I supported Professor Yemi Osinbajo. In fact, I had dispatched emissaries to Osinbajo to challenge the notion that he is youthful, well-educated, proactive, and intelligent. We’ve observed that whenever buhari leaves the nation, we regain some sort of rationality, including the Naira’s value. When Tinubu emerged, he did so in a crooked manner. I was aware that delegates were given money to vote, but it was not only to vote; Asiwaju’s name was printed on each ballot.

They were simply compensated for placing the item in the package. This was the only reason why I had no interest in the primary election. Yes, I was in the APC, but I was unable to even free myself at that moment. I waited, but I never attended any of the sessions since nothing intrigued me.

Hon Faleke called me one day. I was unfamiliar with Faleke and Adam. He contacted me when I was on a flight to introduce himself. Then he pleaded, “Please, mom, we want you to be a director on the campaign council.” I said no, why? I am not interested in leading your campaign. I declined his request when he began with “Please, ma’am” You are embarrassing me because it is not appropriate for anyone to beg you; it is really humiliating, and if you do not take it, you appear conceited. He inquired as to why I declined the appointment. I stated that I cannot be a zombie because I haven’t sat down with Tinubu, I haven’t seen him, he hasn’t told us what he has for us up North, and I am too elderly at this time. He kept begging with me until we reached a compromise.

So he said, “Okay, ma, if you are not content with what Asiwaju has to say to you when you see him, you can opt out. We were in agreement. After that, I received multiple calls that I did not answer, and then I received a text message stating that Asiwaju wanted to speak with me. I replied, “I’ll be waiting.” He said, “Hajiya, I beg your pardon, but I appreciate your refusal to accept my appointment. However, I request your attention. “Could you travel to London?” I said yes. That evening, I purchased my ticket, and I flew with Lufthansa the following day to arrive in London the following day. That same evening, a man named Ibrahim Masari drove me to Asiwaju, where we sat down.

I inquired, “Sir, what do you have for us in the north?” What is your plan for our predicament? He stated that he lacked a blueprint. I asked him, “How can you rule without a plan?” He stated that the reason is because he would step on too many toes, which may be fatal.

I felt that was ridiculous. I asked him, “Sir, if you don’t have a plan, how do you rule?” By the time you regain power, you will be confronted with numerous obstacles. So, he instructed me to proceed if I had anything I wish to include in his manifesto. Before deciding to back buhari in 2015, the South-West provided him with a list of demands. Thus, Babatunde Fashola obtained three or four “mega” ministries. 12 percent of buhari’s overall budget was allocated to the North-West, his home region, as the highest allocation. The South West is the largest beneficiary of buhari’s government because of their agreement with him.

I attempted to assist these individuals, especially Tinubu, because they do not comprehend the North. The North differs from the South. If you recall, until to 2015, buhari only controlled one of the 19 northern states. buhari did not even win his own state, despite receiving 15 million votes. Even though the PDP was in power, he received 15 million votes. In the North, the peasants control the votes and hold the ace. In the South, governors hold authority. They decide who receives votes. The entire South-West did not provide buhari with the additional votes that Zamfara State alone did.

We were able to unseat a sitting president in 2015. We mobilised and were successful. We guarded the votes and laid down our lives, but Tinubu believes that this ridiculous Muslim-Muslim ticket will aid him. He believes that when the word “Muslim” is spoken in the North, everyone jumps. That is not the case. All they require is that you compensate the elites and governors in order to give Tinubu his 25 percent. He believes that he will receive bloc votes because he feels that all Yorubas are his slaves. He believes that people must obey him anyway.

Content created and supplied by: Sheriff_Views (via 50minds

News )

Publish on 2023-01-30 14:50:18