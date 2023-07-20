My Son Might Be Dead But I Know I Will See Him Again – Actress Eucharia Anunobi

Popular Nollywood Actress, Eucharia Anunobi has recently stirred massive reactions on social media after she expressed herself about the death of her only son. We recall that the actress lost her only son, Raymond at the age of 15 to complications arising from sickle anemia in the year 2017.

Speaking in a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo, the actress revealed that to her, she believes that her son is not gone. The actress revealed that she understands that he is gone physically (dead) and she can’t see him but she believes that she will see him again according to the word of God and this gives her consolation.

The actress further spoke about the beautiful memories she had with her son saying she misses him.

In her words, she said “The comfort I have not to mourn unnecessarily over the loss of my only child as a single parent is because I know that he’s not gone. Yes! I know he’s gone physically, I can’t see him. I miss his… but I know that there are a lot of beautiful treasures of the memories I have about him in my heart and I know because the word of God says I will see him again I have consolation in that.

If you become a child of God, in-depth, you’ll grow to that level when you’re not bothered over things that are temporal.”

Actress Eucharia Anunobi seems to have put her faith in God as she believes that she would still see her son again. She is a woman who believes in the word of God deeply. The actress is currently an evangelist, who spreads the gospel everywhere including on social media.

