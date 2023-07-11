My Salary And Allowances Cannot Woo All My Supporters -Honourable Chiroma Buba Mashio Reveals

A serving member of the Yobe state house of representatives who recently emerged as the speaker of the assembly has revealed how all his salary and allowances are unable to woo all his supporters.

Honourable Chiroma Buba Mashio who has been in the house of the representatives for 24 years, making him the longest serving lawmaker in the state, stressed how many people are faced with problems, noting that what people need is love and care.

The lawmaker who made this statement during an interview, according to Daily Trust revealed how he was able to woo his supporters by giving them genuine affection, care and a sense of belonging whenever they needed him.

He pointed out that money alone isn’t enough to bring such to fruition, adding that it is what has kept him still in the house of representatives for such long years.

Speaking further, he said whenever he sees any calls from any of his supporters, he immediately picks up the call and talk to them in a mature manner, pointing out that it is with such that the people have been with him.

In his words… “Also, there are some people who don’t want your money, money is not everything. Even if you share the salary and allowances of state assembly members, it would not be enough to solve their problems. In fact, my salary and allowances cannot woo supporters for me. What people need is care, love and a sense of belonging. When they call your number, pick up the call, and talk to them in a mature manner”

What’s your opinion about this statement made? Kindly drop your thoughts in the comment section below.

