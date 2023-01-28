My Running Mate Has Battled Boko Haram, As Gov Of Lagos, I Too Have Fought Kidnappers – Tinubu.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the general 2023 Presidential election set to kick-off in the next few days in Nigeria and the commencement of the Presidential campaign, a well known Nigerian politician, former governor of Lagos State, and Presidential candidate of ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu while addressing the people during the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Presidential campaign rally in Gusau, Zamfara State capital, noted that his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima Mustapha, the former governor of Borno State and former Senator who represented the good people of Borno Central, battled Boko Haram during his administration as the governor of Borno State.

According to the one time governor of Lagos State and flag-bearer of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu, he said, “My running mate has battled Boko Haram. As governor of Lagos, I too have fought kidnappers and violent criminals. We will use our experience and our vision to defeat the wrongdoers”.

Further speaking, the APC flag-bearer, Bola Tinubu, noted that he had no friction with President Muhammadu Buhari as claimed by the opposition.

