This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

My reference to exchange rate, not attack on buhari – Tinubu

Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress Party (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu dismissed criticism during a media period that he attacked the financial cover of leader Muhammadu buhari during the president’s rally on Tuesday in Calabar.

While addressing a group of party supporters and people from the Cross Rivers State focused on his new message of hope at UJ Esuene Stadium, Tinubu advised people not to vote for the People’s Democratic Party. also, the PDP and the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar for his missed prayers along with being strong for sixteen years.

“The connection with alternative fees is no longer an attack on the leadership of the All Progressive Congress led by Muhammadu buhari, but an attempt to understand the mismanagement of money. The PDP has created a currency disaster in the Country since 2015,” Tinubu said in a statement supported by Bayo Onanuga, Director, Communications and Publicity of the APC Presidential Campaign Council.

The statement added that everyone who has seen the entire series and the background of what Tinubu said at the Calabar rally will realize that he aimed his rockets at PDP and Atiku.

“Don’t forget that the PDP left foreign exchange reserves at $28 billion in its May 2015 aid, while buhari took over despite large crude oil sales.

“Even with the massive oil theft and the crude coffee rate, until recently, President buhari had accumulated reserves at around $38 billion. The 1999 PDP reached a replacement charge of N85 for at least one US dollar in 1999 and left at N230 in 2015. “The PDP’s futile attempt to misrepresent Asiwaju Tinubu using mischievous media no longer detracts from its main message.

“Our candidate clearly stated that humans should not follow PDP and Atiku anymore because they don’t know the route.

Asiwaju Tinubu could not have intended for President buhari not to realize the path again, after many times celebrating the achievements of buhari leadership. Tinubu has also said on campaign forums that he can sort the results out when he is elected on February 25.

“It is absurd that the same Asiwaju could attack buhari’s leadership for not understanding the path anymore,” the statement read.

Content created and supplied by: Yasardmajor (via 50minds

News )

#reference #exchange #rate #attack #buhari #TinubuMy reference to exchange rate, not attack on buhari – Tinubu Publish on 2023-02-01 17:56:42