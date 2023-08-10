“My Recent Support For Tinubu On Niger Issues Has Led To Insults From Some Obidients” – Doyin Okupe

Doyin Okupe, the former Director General of the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign council, has opened up about the challenges he faced after publicly endorsing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s position on the situation in Niger. Okupe shared his viewpoint on his official Twitter account, supporting the President’s decision to use military intervention in response to the recent military takeover in Niger Republic. This tweet triggered a diverse range of reactions from social media users.

Okupe acknowledged that his endorsement of President Tinubu’s stance on the Niger Republic situation drew negative responses and insults from a specific group he labeled as “Obidients.” These individuals took issue with his favorable comments about the current president, expressing their disagreement with his perspective.

Okupe, having faced backlash and scorn for his views, demonstrated his commitment to free expression by standing by his support for President Tinubu’s approach to the Niger Republic issue. Despite encountering criticism, he remained resolute in his belief that the president’s actions were justified and worthy of praise.

TomTundex (

)