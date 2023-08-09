NEWS

My Recent Support For BAT On Niger Issues Has Led To All Sorts Of Insults From Some Obidients – Doyin Okupe

The former director general of the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign council, Doyin Okupe has stated that after he supported president Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the current issues in Niger, he has been exposed to several insults from some Obidients

The former OBIDATTI Presidential campaign DG took to his verified Twitter page to drop his opinions

It would be recalled that Doyin Okupe, in a tweet that he dropped recently, supported the president on his decision to use military intervention in Niger Republic following the recent military takeover

His tweet, however, generated lots of reactions from social media users

In his latest post, he said his recent comments on the support for the current Nigeria president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the Niger Republic affairs, led to criticisms and insults from Obidients

He said they think he should not say anything good about the current president

See his post here

What are your thoughts on this article

