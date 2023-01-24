My Political Opponents Tried To Body Shame Me, They Called Me An Albino – Umo Eno

The Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, has explained what he means when he says golden era. According to Umo Eno, during this political campaign in Akwa Ibom State, his political opponents has often laughed at his and his party by saying that the PDP fielded an Albino to run as the governor of the state.

Umo Eno went on to say that one of the strategies that his opponents in Akwa Ibom has employed in trying to unbalance his is the strategy of body shaming him by calling him an Albino. Umo Eno disclosed that his wife was the one who encouraged him after he was body shamed by telling him that he will always remain her golden boy no matter what the opposition says about him.

Umo Eno stated that after his wife’s words of encouragement after the body shaming by the opposition, he could not let go of the name “golden boy.” Umo Eno further disclosed that the body shaming plans of his opponents in Akwa Ibom is a clear indication of how politics plays out in Nigeria.

