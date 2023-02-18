My Only Problem With Peter Obi Is That He Gets Caught Up In A Web Of Repetitive Hype—Sumner Sambo

According to Sumner Sambo, editor of Arise Politics, Labor presidential candidate Peter Obi is “trapped in a web of repetitive hype” ahead of the upcoming election.

Sumner Sambo made the statement in an interview with Arise News’ Newsnight program, in response to a question about his influence on the messages that politicians (candidates) send before the 2023 presidential election.

Sumner Sambo began by saying that the likes of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso must be thanked for breathing new life into the 2023 election cycle. Without them, he said, voters would be limited to a limited election, choosing between the two main parties.

But Sumner Sambo claims the Labor Party presidential candidate’s constant talk of shifting the Nigerian economy from consumption to production is the only real issue for him. “The message of this presidential campaign has been heavily driven by Peter Obi himself.” Honestly, my only problem with Peter Obi is that he gets caught up in a web of repetitive hype.

He noted that in some political contexts, participants expected him to speak directly about their concerns.

