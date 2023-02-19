My Northern Brothers Living In Anambra State Speaks On Their Experiences With Peter Obi — Tanko

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the race for the presidency continues to gather steam in the Nigerian political scene ahead of the 2023 general elections. A viral video currently making waves on social media showed some northerners living in Anambra State speaking on their experiences with the labour party presidential candidate, Peter Gregory Obi.

Reacting to the video, popular Nigerian politician and member of the Obi-Datti presidential campaign council, Yenusa Tanko said; “Testimony of my Northern Brothers living in Anambra State, speak on their experience with Peter Obi, during his tenure as Governor. We keep moving Obi-Dattily”.

Below is the screenshot of the original statement released by Yenusa Tanko his twitter handle;

You can also click on the link below to watch the full video;

https://twitter.com/YunusaTanko/status/1627235809727246336?it=V_NxBo01tJ3DBdC_kPkK3g&s=19

Over to my dear esteemed readers, what do you people have to say concerning this post? Kindly drop your respective opinion below the comment section.

Source; Official Twitter Handle Of Yenusa Tanko

Okotie_ (

)