My Mother Was Snoring With Her Mouth Open And We Thought She Was Sleeping – Lady Says

Speaking during an interview with the Punch paper, twenty-nine-year-old launderer, Efe Agbeyiwa, narrates how her mother died from shock after hearing that her husband has been kidnapped.

Speaking during the interview Efe Agbeyiwa said that her mother died on January 13, 2023. She said her mother was at the hospital taking care of her brother’s wife who had recently delivered a baby. Right after they were discharged and arrived home, they received a distressing phone call from their neighbours informing them that her father had been abducted. She said her mother overheard the news as the phone was on speaker. She revealed that despite the shocking revelation, she remained composed and went to the church that evening to pray for her father’s safe return, even submitting a prayer request.

Speaking further, Efe Agbeyiwa said, “She got home from church and was discussing it with some family members and friends when suddenly her condition changed. She was feeling restless and the people around her helped her to lie on the floor. Not up to 10 minutes, she died.”

She added, “She was snoring with her mouth open and we thought she was sleeping. My sister was calling her but there was no response from her (my mum). That was when it dawned on us that she was dead. We rushed her to three different hospitals that night to be given oxygen. But the doctors declared her dead on arrival. I saw my mum die before my very eyes; it was traumatising.”

Source: Punch paper

Qualityupdates (

)