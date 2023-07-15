“My Mechanic Work Is A Dirty Job But My Mom Told Me Not To Run From It” – Ellu P Guy, Stephen Muoka

Last night, Daddy Freeze had a live interview with Stephen Muoka (the viral Ellu P guy) where he gave more insights to why he decided to return to his skill – mechanical engineering.

Stephen Muoka said, “Daddy Freeze, I know my mechanic work is a dirty job but my mom was the one who told me not to run from it. I am giving a shout-out to her today because she is a true motivator. It was my dad who was doing this work in Enugu many years ago but he is retired now. I gave him tough time while learning but he eventually handed it over to me because I was good at it. Among all his children, I was the only one who agreed to learn it. My elder brother could not because he is a degree holder.”

Speaking further, Stephen Muoka said, “since Tunde Ednut and other bloggers gave my mechanic work more publicity, I want to serve as an inspiration to young men out there. I am looking forward to having a mechanic workshop dynasty where several things are done.”

Again Stephen Muoka said, “I asked myself if publicizing my mechanic skill was a sin because many people laughed at me when I did. Now, I am glad some people are understanding my motive because there are many youths in my DM today asking me to direct them to where they can learn the work too.”

Lastly Daddy Freeze cautioned Stephen Muoka not to describe his job as a dirty one because it is more valued in some foreign countries than being a degree holder. He eventually raised over five hundred thousand naira for the Ellu P guy during the interview.

What are your thoughts about this?

To watch the full video of the interview, CLICK Here (between 2nd – 13th minutes).

Musingreports (

)