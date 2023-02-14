My Market Storm In Nnewi Was Heartwarming, Thank You Anambra Obidients For Show Of Love – Peter Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party and the former governor of Anambra state, Mr Peter Obi, has shown his appreciation to the people of Nnewi, Anambra state for their massive turn out during his campaign rally.

Peter Obi who revealed this on his verified facebook page noted that his market storm in Nnewi was heartwarming adding that it gives him personal to interface with his fellow Nigerians.

He wrote, “My market storm in Nnewi was heart warming. It gives me personal joy t always interface with my fellow Nigerians. Thank you Anambra Obidients for an awesome outing and show of love”.

However, during his campaign rally in Nnewi, Peter Obi paid a courtesy visit to the Obi of Otolo and Igwe of Nnewi Kingdom. Igwe Dr. Kenneth Onyeneke Orizu III. He revealed that it was a very convil and pleasant visit adding he is greatful to the wise counsel and prayers.

