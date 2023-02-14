NEWS

My Market Storm In Nnewi Was Heartwarming, Thank You Anambra Obidients For Show Of Love – Peter Obi

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 317 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party and the former governor of Anambra state, Mr Peter Obi, has shown his appreciation to the people of Nnewi, Anambra state for their massive turn out during his campaign rally.

Peter Obi who revealed this on his verified facebook page noted that his market storm in Nnewi was heartwarming adding that it gives him personal to interface with his fellow Nigerians.

He wrote, “My market storm in Nnewi was heart warming. It gives me personal joy t always interface with my fellow Nigerians. Thank you Anambra Obidients for an awesome outing and show of love”.

However, during his campaign rally in Nnewi, Peter Obi paid a courtesy visit to the Obi of Otolo and Igwe of Nnewi Kingdom. Igwe Dr. Kenneth Onyeneke Orizu III. He revealed that it was a very convil and pleasant visit adding he is greatful to the wise counsel and prayers.

Immacul5045 (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 317 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Emefiele connived with A retired General, after President Buhari read the riot act to him

1 min ago

Mixed Reactions As Ogun State Governor Threatens To Shut Down Banks That Will Obey CBN’s Verdict

4 mins ago

PHOTOS: Peter Obi Receives Enthusiastic Welcome from Thousands in Nnewi

10 mins ago

“FFK Should Write Public Apology Letter to Atiku for Next Seven Days” – Shaibu Insists

11 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button