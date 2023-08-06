My Mansion Was Burnt Down After I Told ESN Anyone Caught Killing Policemen Will Be Tried – Akaolisa

Cyprian Akaolisa, the attorney-general of Imo State has disclosed that his father’s house and his mansion were burnt down after he spoke against the criminal activities of Eastern Security Network (ESN) in the southeast.

Speaking on the issue of insecurity during an interview with TVC , Akaolisa said when ESN was established and they started attacking policemen at Awo-Idemili, Orsu local government area of Imo, he called a press conference where he told ESN and the world that anyone of them who is caught will be made to face the law. He said after he made the statement, his mansion and his father’s compound were set ablaze.

According to Akaolisa, “When ESN was established and they started attacking security formations and individuals and attacking policemen and burning police stations at Awo-Idemili, my house was burnt down. I was the first victim because I called a press conference and I told the ESN and the whole world anybody who is caught killing policemen and burning police stations will be tried for murder. After I made that statement, my house was burnt down, my entire mansion was burnt down. They subsequently burnt down my father’s compound”.

Watch the video from 10:51

