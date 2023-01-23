“My Life is Being Threatened Since I Picked Up Labour Party’s Ticket” – Harrison Gwamnishu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In the mid hours of today, a well known Nigerian human rights activist, Harrison Gwamnishu, took to his verified social media platform (Facebook page) to publicize that his life is being threatened.

Harrison Gwamnishu said, “you must all be aware that my life is being threatened. I did not pick up (Labour Party’s) ticket to fight anyone.” He added, “I want to inform you all that I cannot be going around the town like everything is going fine with me.”

Speaking further, Harrison Gwamnishu said, “I have applied for security protection through my lawyer. Even though I am ready to pay, I did not get any response after application for security.”

Lastly, Harrison Gwamnishu said, “few days ago, they were in my house around 02:00 – 03:00 AM to take me out but a man scared them away.” He added, “let us do this peacefully if we truly want to represent our people.”

