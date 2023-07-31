My Juju Would Have Saved Me But I Don’t Want People To Die- Akwa Okuko Tiwaraki Confess After Kidnap

For several years, Anambra State has been facing attacks from unknown gunmen, targeting various security facilities and government officials across different areas in the state. This has become a contentious issue for the residents.

The alarming rate of kidnapping in the state has prompted numerous appeals to both the Federal and State governments to provide adequate security for the people.

Recently, the popular native doctor known as Akwa Okuko Tiwaraki in Anambra State was kidnapped by unknown assailants who stormed his hotel in Oba, Anambra State. During the operation, two of his security men were killed. He was later released after allegedly paying a substantial ransom amount.

Akwa Okuko Tiwaraki confirmed his release in a viral video on Facebook, where he narrated the harrowing experience. According to him, he was at one of his hotels around 11:30 pm when someone known as Okey Japan asked him to come to another of his hotels. Upon arrival, he was attacked by gunmen, and his two security personnel were killed. He was then taken away by the kidnappers.

Akwa Okuko Tiwaraki, known for displaying his magical or JuJu powers on social media, revealed that he had the option to escape using his powers. However, he decided not to flee to prevent the kidnappers from harming innocent people in their search for him. He surrendered himself to protect the lives of others.

He mentioned that the kidnappers were armed with sophisticated weapons, including rocket launchers, and appeared to be targeting the wealthy and influential. He hinted that the attackers might be associated with the group advocating for a sovereign state of Biafra, but he refrained from giving detailed information due to safety concerns.

He further explained that the kidnappers mentioned names of individuals they planned to attack in the future but did not reveal these names during the video. He also made reference to the sit-at-home protests in the region, indicating that the people are expressing their grievances and seeking attention to their demand

The statement made by Akwa Okuko Tiwaraki has sparked reactions from people across Nigeria. Some question the status of his spiritual powers as a native doctor, while others express relief that he was released unharmed by the kidnappers.

source: premium times news

