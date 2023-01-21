This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

My husband will reset Nigeria, if elected — Titi Atiku Abubakar

Hajia Titi Atiku Abubakar, wife of the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has said that her husband, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, would reset Nigeria, if elected.

Abubakar stated this at a city corridor assembly with Ogun ladies on Saturday in Abeokuta.

According to her, true governance isn’t always new to her husband, hence, his remedy to absorb the assignment to be the subsequent president of Nigeria.

Abubakar stated that her husband turned into instrumental to the achievement recorded throughout former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s 8 year’s tenure.

She defined her husband as a unifier, able to solving the diverse demanding situations dealing with the country.

Abubakar stated her husband, if elected, could address the demanding situations of insecurity, unemployment, poverty, amongst others, including that her husband had sufficient revel in to supply the country.

“Atiku has performed it as a Vice President, he has sufficient revel in to steer the country.

“He is instrumental closer to the introduction of ICPC, EFCC and GSM evolution for the duration of the Obasanjo’s regime. If you vote Atiku, he’s going to do more,” she stated.

Abubakar advised Ogun State girls to look themselves as country builders, announcing that they performed a key function withinside the socio-financial improvement of the state.

She stated that if her husband is elected, she will be the first Yoruba lady to occupy the workplace of the First Lady.

Abubakar additionally promised to make sure rapid fulfilment of all election guarantees made through her husband.

According to her, best a girl can understand the rigors of her fellow girls and she or he will make certain that girls had been positioned withinside the the front burner of excellent governance.

Abubakar entreated the ladies to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) pronouncing “your PVC is a pilot to a higher lifestyles”.

Also Speaking, PDP National Woman Leader, Prof. Stella Effah-Attoe, stated that PDP authorities had usually ensured a higher lifestyles for the citizens.

Effah-Attoe advised the girls now no longer to preserve their PVCs internal wardrobes after collection, however to make sure they exit enmasse and vote PDP candidates.

The spouse of the PDP governorship candidate withinside the state, Adenike Adebutu, recounseled Abubakar for continually preventing the purpose of Nigerian girls and children.

Adebutu additionally known as at the ladies now no longer to permit themselves to be disenfranchised through making sure that they accumulated their PVCs earlier than the deadline

