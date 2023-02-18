My Husband Was Only Trying To Reap What He Had Sown – Remi Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With less than one week left before Nigerian eligible voters head to the polls to elect the next president that will pilot the affairs of the country after the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, wife of the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Senator Remi Tinubu has said that her husband was only trying to harvest the fruit of his Labour.

Recall that the former Lagos State governor is among the front-runners in the February 25th presidential election. Other front-runners include Mr Peter Obi of Labour party, Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People Party, and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Speaking at the pre-election strategic meeting of APC zonal, state and local government women leaders in Abuja yesterday, Senator Remi Tinubu stated that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has Laboured for the past decade.

According to her, when one buits, it is natural for him or her to inhabit. She said there is nothing wrong in her husband’s presidential ambition as he was only trying to reap what he had sown over the years.

“When you build, you should inhabit, when you sow, you should reap, and be the first partner. It depends on how long you have invested.” Leadership paper quoted Remi Tinubu as saying during the event on Friday.

