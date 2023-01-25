‘My husband was killed in an assassination; I was poisoned; I went to prison twice’ – Naja’atu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Former Director, Civil Society, APC Presidential council, Naja’atu Bala-Mohammed, said that her husband was killed in an assassination, she was poisoned and also she had gone to prison twice.

Naja’atu disclosed this on AIT program, when she was airing the reason behind her resignation from APC presidential campaign council.

According to Naja’atu, her resignation from APC presidential campaign council was not for personal gain, however, she opted out because, she claimed Asiwaju told her that he had no blueprint for any of their problem in the north when she asked Asiwaju what he have for her people in the north.

Also, she claimed the northern elders in APC she struggled to meet for them to come out with agenda for the north refused to sit.

“So is like, in APC, he is to himself. What do I get? I have never in my life done anything for myself. I’m a businesswoman I don’t do politics for the sake of politics or to get anything. I was born into political family, my father was a politician my husband was killed, assassinated,

because of his views, and I have been poisoned, I was 7 months in Germany to have a reconstruction of my calling. I went to prison twice because of what I believed I said to myself, I can’t waste my time here (APC).

