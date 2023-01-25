NEWS

‘My husband was killed in an assassination; I was poisoned; I went to prison twice’ – Naja’atu

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 19 mins ago
0 331 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Former Director, Civil Society, APC Presidential council, Naja’atu Bala-Mohammed, said that her husband was killed in an assassination, she was poisoned and also she had gone to prison twice.

Naja’atu disclosed this on AIT program, when she was airing the reason behind her resignation from APC presidential campaign council.

According to Naja’atu, her resignation from APC presidential campaign council was not for personal gain, however, she opted out because, she claimed Asiwaju told her that he had no blueprint for any of their problem in the north when she asked Asiwaju what he have for her people in the north.

Also, she claimed the northern elders in APC she struggled to meet for them to come out with agenda for the north refused to sit.

“So is like, in APC, he is to himself. What do I get? I have never in my life done anything for myself. I’m a businesswoman I don’t do politics for the sake of politics or to get anything. I was born into political family, my father was a politician my husband was killed, assassinated,

because of his views, and I have been poisoned, I was 7 months in Germany to have a reconstruction of my calling. I went to prison twice because of what I believed I said to myself, I can’t waste my time here (APC).

pecial (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 19 mins ago
0 331 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

APC: Why I am Happy That Power Outage Stopped Buhari & Tinubu’s Speeches in Bauchi -Chris Nwandu

2 mins ago

Keyamo Reacts As Dino Melaye Falls On Stage To Mock Tinubu At The PDP Rally In Delta State

4 mins ago

A VP Candidate Laughs As A Clown Falls On Stage To Mock A Candidate, Its Height Of Imbecility-Keyamo

10 mins ago

2023 Election Is A Contest Between Nigerians & Parties That Have Arrested Nigeria’s Progress- Oby

10 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button