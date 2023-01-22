My Husband Was Instrumental To The Successes Recorded During Obj’s 8 Years Tenure – Titi Abubakar

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Titi Abubakar, the wife of the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has said that good governance is not new to her husband, and that is the reason he is in the race to become the next President of Nigeria. She stated this during a recent town hall meeting with Ogun State women in Abeokuta, the capital of the state.

In the report which was made by Daily Post, Titi Abubakar said that her husband was instrumental to the successes that were recorded during the eight years tenure of former President, Olusegun Obasanjo.

It should be recalled that Atiku Abubakar was the Vice President of Nigeria between 1999 and 2007 when Olusegun Obasanjo was the President of the country.

She said – “My husband was instrumental to the successes recorded during former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s eight years tenure.”

She added that if her husband wins the forthcoming presidential election, he will do more. Speaking further, she described her husband as a unifier who is capable of tackling the challenges that are facing Nigeria.

