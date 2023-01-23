My Husband Was Instrumental To The Success Recorded During Obasanjo 8-Years Tenure – Titi Abubakar

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku Abubakar’s wife, Titi Abubakar, has claimed that her husband is an advocate of good governance and that this is why he is running for president of Nigeria. Atiku Abubakar is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party. In the state’s capital, Abeokuta, she made this statement at a recent town hall event with ladies of Ogun State.

According to Titi Abubakar in the Daily Post story, Olusegun Obasanjo’s eight-year presidency was marked by success thanks in large part to her husband.

When Olusegun Obasanjo was Nigeria’s president from 1999 to 2007, Atiku Abubakar served as the country’s vice president.

She claimed, “During former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s eight years in office, my husband played a significant role in the victories documented.”

She continued by saying her husband would take greater action if he were to win the upcoming presidential election. She went on to say that her husband is a unifier who can handle the difficulties that Nigeria is currently undergoing.

modulus123 (

)