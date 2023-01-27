My Husband Was Chopped and Burnt Alive – Naja’atu Muhammad

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Naja’atu Muhammad, a former member of the Asiwaju Tinubu presidential campaign council, recently revealed in an interview with the African Independent Television, (AIT), how she lost her husband to the cold hands of death because of his belief and fight for justice.

The news about Naja’atu Muhammad, it would be recalled, has been making waves for the past few days following her resignation from the Asiwaju Tinubu campaign organisation.

According to this woman, her late husband was chopped and burnt alive. She said her husband, the late Bala Muhammad was chopped into pieces and burnt alive for his opposing stands and speeches.

She stated that the day she identified the body, she ultimately resolved there and then that she will continue where the husband stopped. She said she’ll follow her conscience and will always do things for God and her country, not for herself.

She said those who think manoeuvring their ways for selfish gain is the best should keep it up and wait for the end of the road. All the problems being encountered in the country, she remarked, are results of selfish gains.

