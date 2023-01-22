This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

My Husband Is A Unifier, Involved In The Success Recorded During Obasanjo’s Regime — Titi Abubakar.

Titi Abubakar, the wife of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has said that good governance is not new to her husband. She stated this during a recent town hall meeting with Ogun State women in Abeokuta, the capital of the state.

In the report which was made by Daily Post, she said: “My husband was instrumental in the successes recorded during former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s eight years tenure”.

Atiku Abubakar was the Vice President of Nigeria between 1999 and 2007 when Olusegun Obasanjo was the President of the country. Mrs. Abubakar described her husband as a unifier who is capable of tackling the challenges that are facing Nigeria.

She said that her husband has the knowledge and experience to unite the nation and bring the desired progress to it.

Mrs. Abubakar further stated that her husband has the capacity to lead the country to greatness, given his immense experience in both the public and private sectors.

She said that he is the ideal person to lead Nigeria at this critical juncture in its history, as he understands the challenges and the complexities of the nation.

Atiku Abubakar has been actively participating in the political process since the early 90s and has held various positions both in the public and private sector.

His experience in tackling the challenges of the nation is unparalleled, and he has been widely acclaimed for his leadership skills and his ability to bring people together to get things done.

Mrs. Abubakar is confident that her husband is the right choice for the job and believes that he will bring the needed change to the nation. She encourages the citizens of Nigeria to go out and vote in the upcoming presidential elections.

With his experience and dedication to the nation, she is sure that he will make a positive impact on the country.

