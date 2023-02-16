This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

My Husband Has No Money As People Think, I Still Begged Shettima For N2 Million— Tinubu’s Wife, Remi Tinubu

Oluremi, the wife of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu, has said she wonders when people say her husband has the “money of the world.”

The Lagos senator claimed that the secret to her husband’s popularity is not the money he gives but his generosity.

She said this at a town hall with the disabled community in Abuja on Thursday, Daily Trust reports.

She stated that there would be a turnaround if her husband was elected while building on the legacies of President Buhari.

The news headline has generated mixed reactions among the Facebook users. Kindly read some of the reactions from Nigerians that commented below the news on Facebook:

She is not serious the 100 million he donate to katsina where did he get him from she stop this cheap lie

The bullion vans that left your house what was inside them? Some people are really mocking Nigerians

But same Tinubu said he’s richer than osun state…..na your husband talk am na.

Buhari too could not afford his presidential form. Same format, usual victims. Don’t be a victim of their scam.

Source: SaharaReporters

