My house is under attack, CUPP spokesperson Ikenga Ugochinyere raises the alarm

Ikenga Ugochinyere, spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), says his house in Imo state is currently under attack.

In a WhatsApp message sent on Tuesday afternoon, Ugochinyere claimed that “explosives” had been used to attack his home.

“So, we’re under attack once more. The message states, “MY HOUSE IS UNDER ATTACK AGAIN BY ARMED MEN WITH EXPLOSIVES AND HEAVY GUNFIRE.

The incident occurred a few days after gunmen attacked his home in the state’s Umukegwu community in the Akokwa, Ideato LGA.

While Ugochinyere was meeting with some of his followers at his home, the gunmen broke in.

His uncle and a few other people were slain during the incident.

The gunmen reportedly also set vehicles on fire.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is running Ugochinyere for Ideato north and south federal constituency in Imo.

Imo locals have recently come under gunmen’s attention.

Security personnel have blamed the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for the attacks, although the separatist organisation has repeatedly refuted the allegations. According to the Cable report.

