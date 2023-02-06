My Hands Are Clean, And I Was Never Sacked Before I Ran As Governor -Wike Tells Opponent

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike had revealed how credible he has been, where he noted that before he ran for the office as a governor in his first term, he was never sacked in any position he was in charge, but only resigned.

Nyesom Wike who made this revelation during the state PDP campaign in Asari-Toru local government urged his opponent in the state to come out and speak if their hands are clean.

The governor of the state who pointed out that his hands have been clean right from the beginning further noted that his opponent can’t convincingly tell the masses the same.

He however said his opponent should openly come out and tell the masses why he was sacked, while also adding that the people of Rivers state should not allow one who isn’t credible enough to lead them.

In his words…”Look, 2014, I resigned to run for governor of Rivers state. I was not sacked, I contested for governor, and I won. You, tell the people why they sacked you. Don’t allow people whose hands are not clean and have bad records to come and lead our state. I said it, my hands are clean, and if you know your own is like that, come out”

