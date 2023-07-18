My Guinean Citizenship Invalid Since My Passport Expired In 2020 – President Tinubu Tells Tribunal

According to President Bola Tinubu’s statement to the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, his citizenship in Guinea expired in 2020, the same year that his opposition-flaunted Guinean passport also ran out of validity.

Through his lead attorney, Wole Olanipekun (SAN), Tinubu made the assertion while requesting that the tribunal throw out a Labour Party (LP) petition that sought to have him (Tinubu) removed from office.

The President’s passport from Guinea, which was presented to the court by the Labour Party’s PW27, expires in 2020, according to Tinubu’s attorney, who also said that the opposition party’s assertion regarding Tinubu’s dual citizenship was made to embarrass the President.

Through his attorney, Tinubu made the following claim: “Finally, the PW27 tendered Exhibit PBF4 (Guinean passport), which ex facie indicates that the passport expired in 2020. As per usual, he claimed to have downloaded it from the internet. Everything is a guess, done to make the respondent look bad.

According to a report by SaharaReporters published on Sunday, Tinubu warned the Presidential Election Tribunal not to throw out the 2023 election on the grounds that the constitution requires that the candidate for president of the country receive 25% of the votes cast in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Tinubu won the February 25 presidential election with 8,794,726 votes, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission. Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Peter Obi of the Labour Party finished second and third, respectively, with 6,984,520 and 6,101,533 votes.

Following this, Atiku and Obi, along with their respective parties, petitioned the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja to review the results of the presidential election.

One of their points is that the Nigerian Constitution’s requirement that Tinubu receive 25% of the valid votes cast in the Federal Capital Territory was not met.

Only 19% of the valid votes cast in the FCT went to Tinubu.

The Constitution’s Section 134(2)(b) specifies that a candidate for president “shall be judged to have been properly elected where there are more than two candidates for the election: (a) he has the highest number of votes cast during the election, and

(b) He received at least 25% of the votes cast in the election in at least two-thirds of the States in the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory of Abuja.

However, Tinubu stated through his lead attorney that there was no superiority between the votes obtained from voters in either Lagos or Kano, the two states with the highest population, and Bayelsa, Ebonyi, and Ekiti, the three states with the lowest population.

Source: Sahara Reporters

