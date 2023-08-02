My Greatest Regret Is That My Father Is Not Alive to See His 3rd Born Daughter Being Screened—Musawa

During the screening of the ministerial nominees on Tuesday, Hannatu Musawa, stated that her greatest regret is that her father is not alive to see his third born daughter being screened as a ministerial nominee. She revealed that her father is one of the most prolific northern politicians of his time and empowered his children in his time.

She however stated that she’s going to continue the legacy and effort of her father while occupying the ministerial seat. She revealed that she’s going to work tirelessly to promote the interest of the people if she’s been approved to be a minister.

According to him, “My journey begins and end with a story of two African boys. The first is the tale of a little black boy born in a rural setting in Bichi in Kano State into a humble family that struggles to make ends meet. By accident of birth, he started off selling kolanut on the street just to make ends meet, but by determination, courage, innovation, initiation, toil and purpose, he found himself standing beside Mallam Aminu Kano during the Northern Elements Progressives Union Movement studying at Cambridge University, speaking Mondarin, becoming one of the most prolific northern politicians of his time and empowering his children especially his daughters. That man’s name was Alhaji Musa Musawa and he was my father. He passed on exactly a 147 days ago, approximately 3551 hours ago, and as I stand here today, I do so in performance of his journey of his legacy and of his efforts. My greatest regret is that hesnot alive to see his third born daughter being screened as a ministerial nominee of the federal Republic of Nigeria. “

Dear esteemed readers, Kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this post.

Video Credit: Channels Television (4:28)

Squareblogg (

)