‘My Great Grand Uncle Papa Herbert Macaulay Was The First Nigerian Politician’ – Bode George

Former PDP National Chairman Chief Bode George claims that Herbert Macaulay, his great-grand uncle, was Lagos’ first politician. In an interview with Arise TV, Chief George said that his uncle’s lifestyle served as an example of the kind of life that Lagosians should lead in order to ensure coexistence. He argued that segregating the Yorubas along religious lines would not be effective in the South West.

He pleaded with the professor who had organised his team’s protest to refrain from interfering with Lagos state’s internal affairs. First Nigerian politician was Papa Herbert Macaulay, my great-grand uncle. On Lagos’s streets, he was referred to as the snake. He walks alongside everyone. That is the kind of existence we desire rather than one that categorises us as Muslims, Christians, or traditionalists. In Lagos, particularly in the South West, it is ineffective. All three are present among the Yorubas.

(Start Watching The Clip From Minute 9:01)


