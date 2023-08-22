My gratitude goes to the Edo LP and the Obidient family for the warm hospitality accorded to me- Obi

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate for 2023, has taken to social media to explain why he chose not to hold local government elections in Anambra State until he had one year left in his term as governor. He discussed this issue on his OFFICIAL X account, following his visit to Edo State for the Labour Party candidates’ campaign kickoff. During his visit, Obi was warmly received by the Edo State Labour Party chapter, and he had the opportunity to speak with the candidates, supporters, and individuals committed to building a new Nigeria before the upcoming State Local Government elections in September.

Peter Obi explained that during his time as the governor of Anambra, he faced numerous legal challenges that prevented him from conducting local government elections until his last year in office. Despite this, he made sure that the funds allocated for the development of the state at the local government level were used effectively for the benefit of the people of Anambra.

As the presidential candidate for the Labour Party in 2023, Peter Obi emphasized the importance for Labour Party candidates in Edo State to prioritize poverty alletion, healthcare improvement, and education enhancement. He believed that by focusing on these areas, they could contribute to the overall development of Nigeria through responsible governance at the local government level.

Peter Obi concluded by expressing his belief that achieving such indicators of human development is indeed possible.

