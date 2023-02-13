My govt will allocate $10bn to education, youth – Atiku

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president of Nigeria and presidential hopeful for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has promised that his administration will allot ten billion dollars for education and youth development.

Before the presidential election, he said this while addressing a sizable audience of PDP members and supporters during a rally in Calabar’s UJ Esuene Stadium.

If elected, he declared, his government would give security and the two concerns first priority.

According to Atiku, “We’ll allot $10 billion for our youths’ education and equip them with skills, eradicating poverty and crime.” As a result, the nation’s level of insecurity will significantly decline and jobs will be created.

He claimed that it was becoming clear that the country’s existing political climate would prevent progress.

As a result, Atiku affirms that his government will undoubtedly restructure the nation, adding that this will be a key focus of his administration’s policies.

