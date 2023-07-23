My First Time Of Meeting Tinubu Was In Chief Abiola’s House During The Struggle For June 12- Shehu Sani

In a recent TVC interview, Senator Shehu Sani, who previously represented Kaduna Central in the Senate, shared how he first met President Tinubu during the struggle to validate the June 12 election. The encounter took place in the residence of Chief MKO Abiola, and it marked the beginning of their personal relationship and historical connection.

Expressing his admiration for Tinubu, Senator Sani revealed that he holds the former president in high regard due to their shared experiences during the June 12 movement. Despite their camaraderie, he made it clear that he would decline an invitation to serve under Tinubu’s government. In his view, there are other individuals who possess superior qualifications and would be better suited to lead the nation.

Reflecting on their bond, Senator Sani emphasized that his association with Tinubu spans beyond political affiliations such as PDP or APC. Their connection originated during the struggle for the validation of June 12 during the 1993 election. He recalled a second meeting after his release from imprisonment when he, as the vice chairman of the campaign for democracy, called for the removal of Babangida’s government.

Delving into their shared history, Senator Sani recounted his political journey, wherein he joined the Alliance for Democracy in 1999 and ran for the Senate in 2003 with Tinubu’s support. Despite their collaboration, progress in Kaduna was limited under the AD. Subsequently, they both aligned under the APC, transitioning from the ACN to the APC.

However, despite their personal ties and political connections, the prospect of serving in Tinubu’s government does not entice Senator Sani. He firmly believes that there are more capable individuals who can contribute significantly to the country’s progress and development. Thus, while he respects Tinubu and acknowledges their shared history, he remains committed to the idea of empowering others to lead the nation effectively.

PLEASE WATCH THE VIDEO 14:24

Although he values their personal relationship and respects Tinubu, he is not inclined to accept an invitation to serve in his government. Instead, Senator Sani believes that other more competent individuals should take on leadership roles to drive positive change in the nation.

HealthTourist (

)