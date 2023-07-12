My First Marriage Ended in a Bad Way & I Wanted to Die When the Noise was Everywhere- Funke Akindele

Nollywood veteran actress, Funke Akindele has decided to recount how she wanted to end her life, when the news of her breakup with her first husband was received by the public few years ago. She made such disclosure in an interview.

The businesswoman who spoke about such issue during an interview with Chudeity few hours ago, advised her fellow women that are rushing to get married that they should calm down and take their time because they will rush out from their marriages if they rush into them.

Using herself as an example of a failed marriage, Funke Akindele revealed that;

“You know, I just wanted to get married. Wanted to do things right, have children and all that. When I went into the first marriage, it didn’t work fine, it ended in a bad way in social media, the noise was everywhere. I was actually filming and somebody called me and told me about it, I wanted to die!

“You know, I cried lost some good deals then, but I didn’t let it break me”.

Speaking further, the politician encouraged single ladies not to be pressured by their parents and friends to get married, but they should do so because they love their partners and they should have children because they want to.

Funke Akindele finally advised single ladies to ignore the naysayers around them and do what makes them happy.

