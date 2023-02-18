My Fellow Nigerians, I’m Here to Plead With You to Take Things Easy, Angela Okorie Reveals

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie is such a lovely lady that is blessed with good looks and brain, the gorgeous movie star who definitely is feeling the plight of Nigerian given recent happenings has called for them to keep calm, and endure to the last days, as the general election draws near, and a new leader will soon emerge to put things in the right order.

The actress who has always supported good governance has never been the type to keep calm, as she has often ensured that no matter what she does, she takes out a little time to tell her followers that things will be okay soon, which are soothing words that many citizens of the country need to hear to put them at ease over the recent hardship that is being experienced by citizens

It is good to see many Nigerians dreaming of better days again, as the election draws near, there is a general notion that Nigerians want to have leaders who have visions, and want to make things working dulling the country, and not leaders who are corrupt an s only want to embezzle public funds.

Images credit: Angela Okorie Instagram page.

