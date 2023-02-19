My Family And I Will Vote For Peter Obi-Apostle Johnson Suleman Reveals.

General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries Apostle Johnson Suleman in his recent post On Facebook shared a video message to the public.

While speaking the cleric reportedly stated that “I feel the pain that so many of us are going through right now. Speaking further he said “I saw a video of a lady rolling on the ground. She was crying that her children had not eaten. Because there was no money. My heart was broken. I felt very bad.

While he continues he said ” One of the things I don’t do anymore is to talk about politics. I have said to myself that I will never speak on politics. I will only advise you to do the needful. And to vote wisely. He said “Hunger and starvation shouldn’t be what we should go through as a citizen of this country. He also said “Because of this present administration, many of my friends have been fired from their places of work. They supported the government. Thinking that things will be better for them. But they faced the greatest calamity of their lives.

Speaking further he said ” Let’s come together to use our anger and vote against the wickedness that is moving around our country. He said “My Family And I Will Vote For Peter Obi. My pastors will vote for Peter Obi. Those who love me will Vote For Peter Obi. And we will all support Peter Obi.

Watch the Video Here.

A short video clip.

Content created and supplied by: Dyoungmon (via 50minds

News )

#Family #Vote #Peter #ObiApostle #Johnson #Suleman #RevealsMy Family And I Will Vote For Peter Obi-Apostle Johnson Suleman Reveals. Publish on 2023-02-19 17:12:06