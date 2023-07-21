My Doctors Gave Me The Sweetest Shape Ever- Bobrisky Reveals Days After Surgery

Prominent Nigerian transgender personality and social media influencer, Bobrisky, recently shared exciting updates about her post-surgery experience on her official Facebook page. The news of Bobrisky’s surgery had created quite a buzz on the internet and social media, with frequent updates on her journey, including preparation, behind-the-scenes videos from the operating theater, and updates on her recovery.

In her latest post, Bobrisky expressed her deep appreciation to her doctors, praising them for providing her with an amazing new shape. She described her new appearance as the “most fabulous shape ever” and revealed that it has significantly enhanced her self-worth.

Bobrisky made it clear that her standards and expectations have undergone a transformation, and she has set new criteria for the people she associates with. She indicated a preference for being surrounded by wealthier individuals and stated that she would no longer associate with people who lack financial means.

It is evident that Bobrisky is delighted with the outcome of her surgery and is embracing her newfound identity and appearance with confidence.

