My Deputy Manipulated Youth Council Election To Advance His Governorship Ambition- Gov Obaseki Kicks

Godwin Obaseki, the governor of Edo State, has accused his deputy, Philip Shaibu, of manipulating the state National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) election in order to advance his governorship ambition. According to DAILY POST, Obaseki made the remarks during the International Youth Day celebrations at the Youth House in Benin City.

According to reports, some youths protested the emergence of the immediate past leaders of the NYCN’s Edo State chapter. Following the demonstration, Governor Obaseki called for the dissolution of the executive council and new elections. During the celebration, Obaseki claimed that Shaibu worked behind his back in an attempt to promote his desire through the Youth Council.

He said: “I’d like to apologise for the terrible situation that occurred during the youth council election. It was carried out without my knowledge. As you can see, my deputy engineered your election because he has political ambitions and believed he could use the council to achieve his political objectives.”

Sheriff_Views (

)