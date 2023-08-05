My Daughter Went Missing After My Wife Beat Her For Misplacing Money Meant For Practical – Father

A 37-year-old man identified as Nicholas Ungwaga, who hails from Konshisha local government area of Anambra state, has narrated how his 12-year-old daughter, Scholastica, left home and didn’t return again after his wife punished the girl for misplacing money meant for practical in school.

While speaking to the Punch paper, the father, who wasn’t at home when the saga ensued, said, “On July 6, 2023, my daughter went to school. She demanded money, which she was supposed to use to pay for her practical work at school. So we gave it to her. While returning from school, she complained that she had lost the money at school. Her mother, my wife, was at home at that time, so she started interrogating her, asking her how she lost the money. Her mother wanted to know the truth about it. Later on, she beat her just as a punishment for misplacing the money. She was at home till about 4:30 p.m. when she washed her clothes and went outside to dry them, but she just left the bucket of clothes on the ground, went out through the gate, and that was the last time we saw her.”

He added that when he came back from work, his wife informed him of their daughter’s disappearance, which made him call relatives and friends to confirm if she was with them, but it all proved abortive. Mr. Ungwaga also informed the police and sent a picture of the missing girl to them, but he has yet to receive feedback from them.

Source: Punch paper.

