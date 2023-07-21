My Darling Would’ve Been 31 Today, Your Birthday Always Came 3 Days Before Mine-Ifuennada

Former BBN star Ifuennada took to social media to pay tribute to her late colleague, Rico Swavey, on what would have been his 31st birthday. In a heartfelt post, Ifuennada fondly remembered Rico and the special bond they shared.

She expressed the poignancy of Rico’s birthday, which always fell just three days before her own. Ifuennada reminisced about the times when Rico would surprise her by driving down to her house unannounced, just to bring joy to her day. Such gestures exemplified the kindness and sweetness of Rico’s soul.

The tribute post was filled with a sense of loss and longing for the departed colleague. Rico Swavey’s passing had undoubtedly left a void in the hearts of those who knew him, and Ifuennada’s post served as a reminder of the cherished memories they had shared.

As fans and friends joined Ifuennada in honoring Rico’s memory on his special day, the post echoed the sentiment that Rico Swavey was more than just a colleague; he was a dear friend and a sweet soul who will always be missed. May his memory live on in the hearts of those who loved him.

Check out the screenshot of her post from Instagram below.

Greenkai (

)