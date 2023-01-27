My Dad still remains the only Gov of Osun State, no one can steal the mandate of the state-Sina

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Osun Election Petition Tribunal announced on Friday that Oyetola was the legitimate winner of the Osun state governorship election that was held on July 16, 2022, suggesting that Ademola Adeleke’s time in office may have come to an abrupt end.

In contrast to Oyetola’s 375,027 vote total from the last election, Adeleke received a total of 403,371 votes.

Oyetola, however, contested Adeleke’s electoral victory, which ultimately resulted to Oyetola’s triumph before the Tribunal.

Oyetola was proclaimed the winner because, after “over-voting” was taken into account for both candidates, he was found to have received the majority of legitimate votes. He received a total of 314,921 votes, while Adeleke received 290,266.

In response to Adeleke’s defeat, his son Sina Adeleke stated that his father would still serve as governor of Osun State and that the Tribunal’s decision will be appealed.

Sina Adeleke wrote;

“Today, the Tribunal issued two verdicts. One in favour of PDP. Nothing has altered. Osun State’s governor, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, is still in office. We proceed to the appeals court, please be calm and maintain peace. The Osun mandate won’t be taken from the state. The leadership of Osun state is still held by Ademola Adeleke.”

