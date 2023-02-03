My Critics Are Hypocrites, I Inherited $300m Debt And Increased It To $400m In 7 Years – El-Rufai

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has blasted his critics for criticizing him for making Kaduna State the second most indebted state in terms of foreign debts after Lagos State.

Governor El-Rufai stated that those people who has been criticizing him because of foreign debt are hypocrites because when he became governor, he inherited $300 million foreign debt and only increased it by an additional $400 million.

El-Rufai maintained that when Kaduna State was owing foreign debt of $300 million, the state was ranked the second most indebted state in Nigeria in term of foreign debt. He stated that although he borrowed an additional $400 million, Kaduna State has not surpassed its position as the second most indebted state in terms of foreign debt.

Remember that the opposition party in Kaduna State has been accusing El-Rufai of leaving a debt profile that is capable of causing huge problems for future government of Kaduna State. However, El-Rufai has blamed recession and the dwindling price of oil for the increase in the debt profile of Kaduna State.

