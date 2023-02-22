‘My commitment to free, fair, credible and non violent elections is absolute’ – Bola Tinubu reveals

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Few moments ago, The All Progressive Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu took to social media to dish out some photos of himself taken from the Peace Accord Signing Ceremony.

Recall that earlier today, The Peace Accord Signing Ceremony was held in Abuja and All the Presidential Candidates including Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi were present at the event.

Few hours after the event, Tinubu took to his Official Instagram Page to dish out some photos of himself Signing the Peace accord document and he accompanied it with a caption which read: “As a lifelong democrat who took part in the NADECO movement, my commitment to free, credible and non violent elections is absolute”, The All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu wrote and it stirred massive reactions from the general public.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (

)