Information Minister Rai Mohammed said on Thursday that his comments that President Mohammed Buhari would ensure a level playing field for all candidates in the upcoming elections were misunderstood. Lai Mohammed argued that Buhari is a firm supporter of All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Responding to comments by Kaduna governor Nasir El-RufaI, who said some people in the president’s office were working against Tinubu, Mohammed told journalists Wednesday that the federal government’s presidential office agency was working against Tinubu. Remember, I told you that I didn’t officially know you were working against the victory of the ruling party’s presidential standard bearer.

The information minister said President Buhari will neither support nor oppose presidential candidates ahead of the February 25 elections. “Officially, we don’t know if anyone is against the candidate,” the minister said. Muhammad argued that Buhari’s government was fair to all candidates, regardless of party affiliation. Naija reported that Muhammad’s comments were interpreted as Buhari not fully committing to Tinubu’s ambitions.

Buhari supports Tinubu. Explaining his comments at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, the minister said it was absurd for people to argue otherwise when the president is actively defending Tinubu. He said: Yesterday, while answering questions at the post-FEC briefing in the State Capitol, one thing I said was that the president is dedicated to free, fair, and credible elections and to creating a level playing field. We are doing everything we can to ensure the safety of all attendees. “This comment has been misunderstood in some circles, particularly in relation to the president’s support for our party’s All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Ahmed His Tinubu.” Well, I want to say clearly that the president fully supports our party’s standard-bearer, and that is backed up by the fact that he continues to campaign with candidates across the country.

“It is silly for the president, who is the leader of our party, to even suggest that he is ambivalent about his support for our party’s presidential candidate.” I hope this clears up any confusion that may have arisen from my statement yesterday.

