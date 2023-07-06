My closeness with Atiku one of the reasons why Obasanjo sacked me as his SA- Bukola Saraki

In an exclusive interview, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki has revealed why former President Olusegun Obasanjo sacked him as his special assistant. Saraki was special assistant on Budget in Obasanjo’s first term in office.

Narrating the reasons why the former President sacked him, Bukola Saraki said,

‘I think it was two reasons. I was seen as an APP member in a PDP government and I was holding quite a sensitive position as Special assistant on Budget. I came into the government a year after it started and within a short period of time, I was now very prominent. So people were like how can you allow someone in an opposition party to be holding this kind of sensitive position. I made the position what it was.”

” Then there was a problem back in Kwara between the current Governor who was APP and my Dad back at home. So the current Governor now put a lot of pressure on Obasanjo that look, I’ll support you but I want you to support me to come back as Governor. And in doing that, this was part of the condition that as a young chap in his 30s, I need to go. And I think also the fact that I was working very closely with the vice president (Atiku Abubakar).”

