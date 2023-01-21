My campaign tour was successful, and I was not booed. – Jibrin Isah

Jibrin Isah, the senator who represents Kogi East in the national Assembly, has called his recent campaign tour of the three LGAs in the Ankpa Federal Constituency in preparation for the Senatorial election on February 25 a huge success.

According to him, the electorate in the Federal Constituency was so ecstatic that they have pledged to support him and the other APC candidates in the upcoming general selections by a wide margin.

He, on the other hand, said that some of the fake news and false information that is being spread on social media by his opponents is distracting. They are having a hard time convincing people who have seen, felt, and enjoyed the real benefits of democracy.

“We strongly advise Victor Adoji to stop making fun of himself in public by fabricating stories to serve his purpose and deceiving the general public who read his work.

“Echocho is busy visiting the electorate and informing them of his plans for them in his second tenure, God willing, while Victor is busy entertaining himself on the social media.”

