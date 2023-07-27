My Cab Driver Said During The Time Of Buhari They Were Buying Fuel N185, Now It Is N500-Comrade Alex Omotehinse

In a recent interview, Comrade Alex Omotehinse, the President of the Human and Socio-Economic Rights (CHRS), criticized some of the policies implemented by President Bola Tinubu. He emphasized that for Nigeria to progress, any government in power must be committed to combating corruption effectively.

During my journey today, my cab driver lamented the significant increase in fuel prices. He pointed out that under the previous administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, they were purchasing fuel at N185 per liter, but now it has skyrocketed to N500 per liter. This surge in prices has led to widespread dissatisfaction among the citizens, and the current government is being accused of attempting to divert attention by praising the past administration’s policies.

“Any administration that cannot fight corruption cannot move Nigeria forward. We are in a sorry state, they always subject Nigerians to using the present government to praise the past government because every government would come with its own policy that would be anti-people. As I was coming today, my cab driver said that during the time of former President Muhammadu Buhari they were buying fuel N185, now it is N500. They have started using this government to praise the past government. That has been our style; suffering and smiling. Nigerians would always praise the past administration because of the ruling of the present leadership.”

This pattern of suffering while putting on a brave face has become a recurring theme for Nigerians. People often find themselves praising previous administrations due to their disillusionment with the present leadership. It reflects a cycle of hope and disappointment, where the hardships faced by the citizens are often downplayed or overlooked by the authorities in power.

Comrade Alex Omotehinse’s comments highlight the urgent need for Nigeria’s government to prioritize the fight against corruption. This issue not only affects the nation’s progress but also has direct implications on the day-to-day lives of ordinary citizens. Addressing corruption effectively can pave the way for a more transparent and accountable governance system, thereby fostering a brighter future for Nigeria and its people.

