NEWS

My Buttocks Is So Big That I Can’t Even Carry My Bag Or Wear My Heels To Climb Staircase_BlessingCeo

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 30 mins ago
0 320 1 minute read

Few hours ago, Popular relationship therapist and mental health expert BlessingCeo shared on her official Facebook page that her substantial buttocks size prevents her from comfortably carrying her bag and wearing heels while climbing her staircase.

BlessingCeo underwent a BBL surgery to enhance the size of her buttocks, aiming to enhance her overall attractiveness. Formerly petite, the surgery has notably transformed her appearance, rendering her highly alluring and stunning.

She discloses few hours ago that her big buttocks have deprived her of doing her usual work out. She can’t even carry her bag or wear her heels to climb her staircase. Her big buttocks have not only give her a nice shape, but have also stopped her from doing a lot of things. Blessingceo really meant what she said, and she discloses it a video.

Click on the link below and watch the video

Dear valued readers, kindly share your thoughts on this matter by dropping your comments on the section below.

Overdose_gist (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 30 mins ago
0 320 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Reactions Trail Shehu Sani’s Tweet After Youth Corpers Were Kidnapped By Territorist in Zamfara

5 mins ago

During Civil War Diori Hamani Of Niger Agreed To Assist Nigeria Get Vital Equipment – Salisu Matori

7 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: PDP Asked Me To Accept Tinubu Appointment As Minister- Wike, Oyetola Assume Office, Vows to boost economy

17 mins ago

Beautiful and attractive boubou style perfect for attending an occasion

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button