My Brothers Were Given Ministers Of Defence, This Is The Most Insulting Portfolio – Mahdi Shehu

Among President Tinubu’s controversial decisions was naming Mohammed Badaru and Bello Matawalle as his new defence ministers. AShehu was taken aback by the decision and referred to it as the “most insulting portfolio.”

President Bola Tinubu has announced 45 confirmed cabinet nominees; Badaru and Matawalle’s appointments have received the most attention. Minister of Defence Michael Fallon and Minister of State for Defence Mark Harper both come from diverse backgrounds but have the same duty.

In his explanation, Shehu highlighted the discord between the choices. Concerningly, he pointed out that neither Badaru, an accountant, nor Matawale, an administrator from Zanfarawa state, had the appropriate military or security experience for their jobs. The fact that they are at odds with one another about how to lead the Ministry of Defence at a time of grave security challenges hasn’t helped matters.

Shehu expressed concern that the nominations could postpone swift action at a time when it was desperately required. If they relied too heavily on foreign military help that they had no say in choosing, he cautioned, they risked losing control over their own destiny.

The portfolios held by Badaru and his brother Matawale when they were governors of Zanfarawa state have been singled out as particularly interesting. They were each given a Defence Minister, one Senior and one Junior. I can’t think of a more humiliating portfolio than this one. They aren’t former military or law enforcement personnel. Baduri is an accountant, while his colleague Mattawale is an administrator in the state government.

They will learn quickly at the defence ministry that they are receiving MA even though they haven’t asked for it. These so-called defence ministers can’t move a single soldier or army unit anywhere without the president’s approval, even if their country is on fire and under attack.

[Play from 12:40 on]

Unknown247 (

)