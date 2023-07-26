My Brother Will Not Run Away, He Served This Country For 9 Good Years – George Emefiele

The younger brother ‘George Emefiele’ of the suspended CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele insisted that the Federal Government of NIgeria has not been fair with his brother. He said that his brother had served Nigeria wholeheartedly in past nine years but the Federal government didn’t reciprocate.

During an interview with Arise TV news, George revealed that his elder has been in the custody of the DSS in the past few weeks and he is concerned about his health.

His word reads:

”I’m very worried about the safety of my brother and I have made it clear. All this fighting between the paramilitary is not necessary. The Court says we are going to remand him in Ikoyi Prison, he’s going to be there and he’s not going to run away. If you have a case against him, then go to court.”

“After all, the DSS has gone to Magistrate Court several times to get an order. Why are they not obeying the Federal High Court order? What we are asking is that the Federal Government should obey the court order. My brother is not going to run away, he served this nation for 9 good years. And this is the way you are going to treat someone who served this country for nine years? This is not fair.’

To see the video, Click HERE

Femipraiz (

)