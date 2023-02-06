My brother, the name I have for you is’ not a good one- Yakubu Dogara to Festus Kayemo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Festus Keyamo described Yakubu Dogara who is a former speaker of the house of representatives as a political backstabber and prostitute.

According to Daily Trust, Dogara received criticism from Keyamo in a tweet on Sunday for his comments regarding President Muhammadu Buhari’s support for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate. Dogara described Buhari’s backing of Tinubu as mocking during a campaign event in Nasarawa State.

This message is beneath you, my brother and classmate Yakub Dogara, Keyamo tweeted in response. Being backed by PMB for BAT, two leaders who have stayed true to their ideas and causes in contrast to you, a political swindler, traveler, and backstabber, hurts you terribly. Dogara, who seemed incensed by Keyamo’s comment, cautioned the Minister Twitter that they do not belong in the same category.

He wrote: “My brother, I have a name for you but I won’t use it since it’s not a good one. Yes, we were close in law school, but I need you to win a council election before we can become political allies. Prepare to punch lighter than your weight class.

Source: Daily Trust

KINGSIFY (

)